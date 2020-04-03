Citigroup Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $167.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.56. 33,366,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,919,688. The firm has a market cap of $1,166.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.38 and its 200 day moving average is $154.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.