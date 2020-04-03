Citigroup Trims Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Target Price to $52.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,921,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,182,736. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.