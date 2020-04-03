Citigroup Upgrades Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Micro Focus International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Micro Focus International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.19.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.08. 1,114,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.5833 dividend. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 12.5%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,323.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

