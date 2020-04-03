Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Sells $213,820.86 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $213,820.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,638.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CTXS traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.33. 2,793,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.25 and a 200 day moving average of $111.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $146.40.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.64.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
