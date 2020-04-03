Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Sells $213,820.86 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $213,820.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,638.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CTXS traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.33. 2,793,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.25 and a 200 day moving average of $111.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $146.40.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.64.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.