Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Sells $29,502.04 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $29,502.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter John Sacripanti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

On Monday, February 3rd, Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $25,913.26.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,167. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $146.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Cfra cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.