CJS Securities Lowers Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Market Perform

CJS Securities lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CMCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.09. 129,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $504.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $774,719.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $102,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,129,831. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

