Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $214.97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $0.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.87 million and a PE ratio of -23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 5,486.08% and a negative return on equity of 202.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.