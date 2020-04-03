Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to at BMO Capital Markets

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from to in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CTSH has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.40. 3,193,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $74.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,760.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,856,949. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

