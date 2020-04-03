Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $49.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $59.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTSH. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.40. 3,193,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,387. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,382 shares of company stock valued at $8,856,949. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $19,244,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,190,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,438,259,000 after purchasing an additional 498,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,222,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,257 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,642 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.