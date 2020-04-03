Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd (NYSE:RNP) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) traded down 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.77, 522,673 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 269,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 390.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

