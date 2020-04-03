Conagra Brands’ (CAG) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cfra

Cfra reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CAG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.71.
Shares of CAG traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.13. 161,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,789. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
