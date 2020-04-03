Conagra Brands’ (CAG) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cfra

Cfra reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CAG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.71.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.13. 161,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405,789. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.