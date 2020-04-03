Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.55 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. UBS Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE:CAG opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.