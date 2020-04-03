Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.55 billion.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. UBS Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.
NYSE:CAG opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72.
In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
