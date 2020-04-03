Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.89.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CNCE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.96. 90,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,489. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $231.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.01% and a negative net margin of 7,257.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.