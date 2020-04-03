Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter.

CDOR stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDOR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.