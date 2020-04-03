CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. CONMED also reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CONMED from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

In related news, Director John L. Workman bought 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 746,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $52,020,000. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

NASDAQ CNMD traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $50.43. 339,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

