Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Consol Energy’s rating score has improved by 40.1% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $10.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consol Energy an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEIX. Benchmark began coverage on Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in Consol Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Consol Energy by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 72,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CEIX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 841,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,988. The firm has a market cap of $100.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Consol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $342.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.59 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consol Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

