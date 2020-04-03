Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Hanson restated a sell rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.55.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.03.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

