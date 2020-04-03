Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s stock price fell 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.49, 1,216,267 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,447,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $45.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $421.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,520,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,959,000 after acquiring an additional 678,481 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 8,936.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 508,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $16,496,000. C Partners Holding GmbH bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $10,689,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2,366.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 272,535 shares during the last quarter.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

