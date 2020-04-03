Credit Suisse Group Lowers Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target to C$4.50

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

HSE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Husky Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Husky Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.33.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

TSE HSE traded up C$0.36 on Thursday, reaching C$4.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,788,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,643. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.21 and a 1-year high of C$14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84.

In other Husky Energy news, Director Asim Ghosh purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$149,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,031.60. Insiders have bought 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $180,820 in the last ninety days.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.