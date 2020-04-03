Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.54. 2,430,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,485. The company has a market cap of $509.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.07. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Criteo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,287,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

