Cryptopay Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $168.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00052104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.04500274 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00066736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036724 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010524 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,578 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.