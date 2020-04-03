CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Trading Down 5% Following Insider Selling

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)’s share price fell 5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $54.07 and last traded at $55.41, 16,801,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 10,805,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

Specifically, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,292,341 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

