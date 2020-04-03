CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) EVP Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CONE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 968,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,592. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 158.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 442.6% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.65.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

