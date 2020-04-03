DA Davidson Cuts Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $196.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $227.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.81.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,743. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $198.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.31.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.