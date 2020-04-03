Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $1,928,960.00 in Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,928,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. 2,579,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,544. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.27. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayak Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC now owns 371,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after buying an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

