Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Sells $2,817,750.00 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $2,817,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCPH. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $973,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 217,696 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

