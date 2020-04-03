Deutsche Bank Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $51.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.60.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,529. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in State Street by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 625,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

