Deutsche Bank Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $51.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
STT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.60.
NYSE:STT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,529. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.
In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in State Street by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 625,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.