Deutsche Bank Raises Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $66.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.09.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,928. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $97.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.