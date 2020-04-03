DigitalNote Achieves Market Cap of $1.48 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $1,812.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00784111 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

