Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra lowered their price target on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,396,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,121. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. Discovery Communications has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,958,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 492.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,800 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,555,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,087,000 after acquiring an additional 618,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

