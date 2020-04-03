Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

EVT stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. 324,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,197. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

