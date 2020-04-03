Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (ETJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

ETJ traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 35,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,928. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

