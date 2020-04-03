Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of EFR stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,489. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 3,600 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Also, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 347,267 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $4,695,049.84.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

