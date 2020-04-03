EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EVG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,227. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

