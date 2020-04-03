Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,631. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $179,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,286,037.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

