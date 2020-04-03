Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.
Shares of ETY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.76. 37,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,766. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88.
