Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of ETY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.76. 37,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,766. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.