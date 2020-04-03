Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:ETW traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 34,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,818. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

