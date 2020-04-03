Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 166,038 Shares

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 166,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total transaction of $23,374,829.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,155,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,007,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $29,213,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 32,645 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $4,338,520.50.

LLY stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,980,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,447. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $130.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.52.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

