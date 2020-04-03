Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.23, 1,603,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,569,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,555,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,690,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,877,000 after buying an additional 532,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 524,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,538,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,430,000 after purchasing an additional 422,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

