Ensign Energy Services (ESI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ensign Energy Services (TSE: ESI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$1.50 to C$0.75.

3/24/2020 – Ensign Energy Services was given a new C$0.65 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.60.

3/19/2020 – Ensign Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

3/18/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.40 to C$0.65. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Ensign Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a C$0.90 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.00.

3/16/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$0.60. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Ensign Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/10/2020 – Ensign Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$4.25.

3/10/2020 – Ensign Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$4.40 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Ensign Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$1.00.

3/10/2020 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$1.00.

Shares of ESI stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,253. Ensign Energy Services Inc has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.

Get Ensign Energy Services Inc alerts:

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$380.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc will post -1.093125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,582,085 shares in the company, valued at C$9,790,446.35. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,043,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$462,839.54. Insiders purchased 2,240,300 shares of company stock valued at $806,778 in the last quarter.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.