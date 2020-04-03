Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,277. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.94.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,341,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,345,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,997,000 after buying an additional 3,899,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,643,000 after buying an additional 2,213,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,404,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,002,000 after buying an additional 2,403,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,779,000 after buying an additional 1,300,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

