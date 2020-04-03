Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $189.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $189.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Estee Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.83.

EL traded up $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,786. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.78 and a 200-day moving average of $194.34.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,368,000 after buying an additional 44,119 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,179,000 after buying an additional 48,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,022,000 after buying an additional 28,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $443,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

