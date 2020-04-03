Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $215.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.31.

FB stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.18. 25,681,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,650,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,164 shares of company stock worth $17,408,234 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

