Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $226.00 at UBS Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $246.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.31.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.18. 25,681,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,650,980. The company has a market cap of $439.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,164 shares of company stock valued at $17,408,234. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

