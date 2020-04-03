Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to at JMP Securities

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from to in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a reduce rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.31.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.18. 25,681,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,650,980. The company has a market cap of $439.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,164 shares of company stock valued at $17,408,234. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

