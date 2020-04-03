FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.

FE stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.90.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

