Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Down 7.3%

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)’s share price fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.44 and last traded at $88.01, 4,127,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 7,614,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.99.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.44.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

