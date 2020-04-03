Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Down 7.3%

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)’s share price fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.44 and last traded at $88.01, 4,127,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 7,614,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.99.
FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.
The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.44.
In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
