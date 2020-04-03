Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTS. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Howard Weil raised shares of Fortis from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Fortis from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,497. Fortis has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3593 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fortis by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fortis by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

