Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:FC traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 319,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $200.68 million, a PE ratio of -837.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,528.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 161.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

