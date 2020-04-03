G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.88). G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 276%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $754.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

GIII has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 71,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,580. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $275.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.32. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $132,108.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,845 shares in the company, valued at $21,168,966.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,227.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

